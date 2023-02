Ansarifard Scores against APOEL in Cyprus Cup [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Omonia football team lost to APOEL 2-1 in the first leg of the Cyprus Cup’s quarter-finals.

Iran international forward Karim Ansarifard opened the scoring in the 29th minute but Andreas Karo equalized the match in the 52nd minute.

With four minutes remaining, Dalcio scored the winner at the GSP Stadium in Strovolos, Nicosia District.

The second leg is scheduled for next Wednesday at the same stadium.