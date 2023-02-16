Esteghlal Coach Ricardo Sa Pinto Handed Four-Match Ban

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto was handed a four-match ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the Iran Football Federation for using unpleasant words after the Paykan match.

Esteghlal defeated Paykan 2-0 last week but the Portuguese coach insulted the football society of Iran.

If Sa Pinto apologizes for his behavior via official media channels, the ban on two matches will be suspended until the end of the current season.

Under his leadership, Esteghlal sits third in the Iran Professional League (IPL), three points behind leader Sepahan.