Sepahan and Zenit football clubs sign an updated cooperation agreement

Tehran Times - Alexander Medvedev, Director General at Zenit St. Petersburg, and Mohammadreza Saket, Sepahan general manager, signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two clubs on Friday.

The original partnership agreement was signed in April 2021 as a two-year deal with the clubs agreeing to actively exchanging experience in the areas of football, medicine and training, with Gazprom Academy coaches heading to Iran to work at Sepahan and vis-versa, Zenit club reported.

A Sepahan youth team also took part in Zenit's Vladimir Kazachyonok memorial youth tournament.

The updated agreement includes plans for Sepahan Academy sides to participate in the Friendship Cup youth tournament, a friendly match between the clubs' women's teams, and increased cooperate in the legal and marketing maters.

Zenit played a friendly match in Iran for the first time in history on Friday against Sepahan, where the Iranian team won the match 2-0.