Feyenoord 2-1 AZ Alkmaar - Jahanbakhsh Scored [VIDEO]

Vavel - Feyenoord is the leader of the Eredivisie with this victory over AZ by 2 goals to 1. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen were the scorers of the game.

Santiago Giménez played all 90 minutes and had a goal disallowed.