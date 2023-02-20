Iranian-American billionaire Najafi intends to bring Taremi to Tottenham

Tehran Times - Jahm Najafi, Iranian-American billionaire businessman, is interested in taking over Tottenham Hotspur and he is also considering bringing an Iranian top star to the North London team

According to some British media, Najafi is set to make a bid totaling £ 3.1 billion for Tottenham. However, that valuation is believed to be way off the price tag Joe Lewis, the majority owner of the Premier League football team Tottenham Hotspur, has in mind, which is allegedly up to £4.5billion.

Najafi, born in Iran, is interested in Iranian football and according to some reports he is going to sign the top Iranian forward, Mehdi Taremi, if he takes ownership of Tottenham Hotspur club.

Although Iran suffered a heavy defeat against England in the 2022 World Cup, Taremi impressed and his brace put him among the stars of the tournament in Qatar.

Although Richarlison has been brought in by Tottenham as an option to replace their top forward Harry Kane up front, the Brazilian has mostly operated as a winger since arriving in November. So, the team are still in need to hire a classy forward and Taremi has the characteristics of a complete center striker.

The Porto striker could be the perfect backup frontman for 18 months or so. He was previously under the radar by Chelsea, another London-based team, but the transfer never happened. According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the Blues went to watch Taremi in November as Porto won 4-1 over Braga.

A Bola, as quoted by the Express, claimed that the west Londoners made contact with the Portuguese side to explore the possibility of signing the £ 17.3 million-rated striker. Now, the possible takeover of Tottenham Hotspur by Jahm Najafi can remove the obstacles for the Iranian national star’s path toward joining the English Premier League.

The media reports also note that Najafi has a ‘long-standing interest’ in Premier League football and has also been exploring investment in Everton, a club owned by another Iranian-born businessman Farhad Moshiri.