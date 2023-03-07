Iran football coach candidates finalized

Tehran Times - The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has finalized its three final candidates being considered to lead Team Melli.

Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei, who currently leads Gol Goahr, is the only Iranian trainer in the list.

The football federation has not chosen the new coach for the Team since parting company with Carlos Queiroz after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The federation didn’t extend Queiroz’s deal following poor results in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard, Oman trainer Branko Ivankovic and former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez were shortlisted to take charge of Iran but the federation has reportedly reached as initial agreement with Sanchez and former Roma striker Vincenzo Montella.