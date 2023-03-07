Iran football coach candidates finalized

Branko Ivankovic   Carlos Queiroz   Herve Renard   Amir Ghalenoei   Felix Sanchez  

 Iran coach candidates

Tehran Times - The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has finalized its three final candidates being considered to lead Team Melli.

Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei, who currently leads Gol Goahr, is the only Iranian trainer in the list.

The football federation has not chosen the new coach for the Team since parting company with Carlos Queiroz after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The federation didn’t extend Queiroz’s deal following poor results in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard, Oman trainer Branko Ivankovic and former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez were shortlisted to take charge of Iran but the federation has reportedly reached as initial agreement with Sanchez and former Roma striker Vincenzo Montella.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top