Iran crowned champions of Thailand futsal tournament [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran defeated Japan 4-1 on Tuesday in the final match of the 2023 NSDF Futsal Championship.

Saeid Ahamd Abbasi netted a brace for Iran as well as goals from Salar Aghapour and Hossein Tayebi.

Team Melli had previously defeated Saudi Arabia (11-0), Egypt (3-1) and Thailand (5-1) in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Thailand defeated Saudi Arabia in the third-place match.

The international event started on March 1 in Pattaya city and finished on March 7.

Iran competed at the NSDF Futsal Championship as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

