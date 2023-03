Sanat Naft Parts Ways with Edson Tavares

Tasnim – Iranian top-flight football club Sanat Naft parted ways with Brazilian coach Edson Tavares on Thursday.

The 66-year-old coach, who had previously worked as the head coach of Sepahan in 2005, was appointed as Sanat Naft coach in December 2022 but was sacked following poor results in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

A new head coach will be named on Friday, the club announced.

Sanat Naft sits 16th in the 16-team table with 12 points out of 22 matches.