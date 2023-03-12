Sepahan Earns Dramatic Win over Persepolis [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Sepahan football team defeated 10-man Persepolis 1-0 in the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 23 on Saturday.

Persepolis was reduced to 10 men in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium before the half-time after its Brazilian forward Leandro Pereira was shown his second yellow card.

Sepahan midfielder Mohammad Karimi scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the match.

Tractor also suffered a 1-0 home loss against Mes Rafsanjan in Tabriz.

Sunday’s Fixture:

*Aluminum v Paykan

*Havadar v Mes Kerman

*Gol Gohar v Naft Masjed Soleyman

*Foolad v Esteghlal

Monday’s Fixture:

*Zob Ahan v Nassaji

*Sanat Naft v Malavan

Sepahan leads the table with 49 points, four points above Persepolis.