Enayati Parts Ways with Naft Masjed Soleyman

Tasnim – Reza Enayati parted company with Naft Masjed Soleyman football club.

Enayati was appointed as head coach of the Iranian top-flight club as a replacement for Ebrahim Ashkesh in late January but failed to help the team move up in the table.

Naft Masjed Soleyman sits 15th in the 16-team table of the Iran Professional League.

Farzad Hafezi has been appointed as the interim coach of the team.