Saeid Alhoei Named Gol Gohar Head Coach

Tasnim – Saeid Alhoei was appointed as the new head coach of Gol Gohar football team.

The 40-year-old coach was Amir Ghalenoei’s assistant in the Sirjan-based football club and took charge of the team after Ghalenoei was named the Iran national football team head coach.

Alhoei has also been chosen as Ghalenoei’s assistant in Team Melli.

He started his coaching career in Zob Ahan as an assistant in 2019 and has also worked as an assistant in Sepahan.