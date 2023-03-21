Azmoun to miss friendly match against Russia

Weeklyblitz - Iranian football player Serdar Azmoun will miss the friendly match against Russia due to personal circumstances. This was reported on March 19 by the news agency ISNA.

It is known that the athlete received a call to the national team, but decided to refuse to participate in the training camp, citing some personal problems.

Earlier, on March 18, Italian Torino midfielder Alexei Miranchuk, who was called up to the Russian national team the day before along with Alexander Golovin, will not play in the March matches due to injury. The collection will be held from 19 to 27 March. It is known that on March 23, the Russian team will play with the Iranian team in Tehran, on March 26, the Russians will host the Iraqi team in St. Petersburg.

Earlier, on March 13, football player Artem Dziuba said that he calmly reacted to the fact that he was not called up to the expanded squad of the Russian national team. He noted that functionally he feels better and better.

On the same day, it became known that the Russian team will play in the championship of the Football Association of Central Asia. Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan take part in the tournament.