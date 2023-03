Colombian Midfielder Zapata Cancels Contract with Aluminum

Tasnim – Colombian attacking midfielder Hansel Zapata canceled his contract with Iranian top-flight club Aluminum.

Zapata, 28, joined Aluminum in July 2022 from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol and scored three goals in 18 matches for the Iranian team.

Zapata has canceled his deal after Aluminum failed to meet its financial commitment.

Aluminum is headed by former Iran and Esteghlal goalkeeper Mehdi Rahmati.