How to Watch the Persian Gulf Pro League in Canada: Streams and Kickoff Times in ET and PT for 2026/27

Iran's top flight averaged just 1.78 goals per game last season. Then the 2025/26 campaign was suspended in spring 2026 with 175 matches played (59 of them behind closed doors), and Esteghlal and Tractor were handed the country's AFC Champions League Elite places. So the league that kicked off again in mid-August 2026 looks a little different: 18 clubs and 34 matchweeks instead of 16 and 30.

For fans in Canada, finding a match is only half the battle. The other half is the clock. Iran hasn't used daylight saving time since 2022 and now sits on UTC+3:30 all year, so the gap to Toronto and Vancouver shifts when Canada falls back on November 1, 2026. From that date, Tehran is 8.5 hours ahead of Eastern Time and 11.5 hours ahead of Pacific Time.

That shift matters for anyone who likes a small stake on a game. Kickoffs in Iran move at short notice, and Canadian fans checking prices on BetFury's sportsbook should confirm the start time on match day rather than trusting a schedule printed a week earlier. A 5:30 PM start in Ahvaz turns into a 9:00 AM coffee-and-football slot in Toronto. In Vancouver, it's 6:00 AM. Ouch.

Is the Persian Gulf Pro League on TV in Canada?

Short version? Not officially. As of mid-October 2026, TV listing services don't show a Canadian rights holder for the league, and no major Canadian sports network carries it.

Inside Iran, the games are split between national and regional networks. IRIB Varzesh (the state sports channel) and IRIB TV3, usually called Shabake 3, take the headline fixtures. Kheybar Khorramabad vs Persepolis on October 14 aired on Shabake 3, while Malavan vs Tractor on October 18 went to IRIB Varzesh. Smaller games often land on provincial stations, which is how Zob Ahan vs Sepahan ended up on Isfahan TV and Malavan vs Foolad on Khuzestan TV. Knowing which feed has your match is probably the most useful habit a Canadian viewer can build.

Telewebion and IRIB's Online Feeds

Telewebion is IRIB's official internet TV service, streaming national and provincial channels live and keeping archives of past broadcasts. The catch is access from abroad. Streams can be blocked or throttled for foreign IP addresses, especially when a channel is showing content it only licensed for domestic viewers, and picture quality tends to dip on big match days when traffic spikes.

One trick diaspora viewers swear by: when a match is simulcast on IRIB Varzesh and a provincial channel, the provincial stream often holds up better because fewer people are hitting it. It isn't guaranteed. But it seems to work more often than not.

Persian-Language Satellite Channels

Some channels aimed at Persian speakers abroad pick up selected matches. Persiana Sports, for example, was listed alongside IRIB Varzesh for Sepahan's 6-1 thrashing of Fajr Sepasi on October 8. Coverage is patchy, so it works better as a backup.

A Note on VPNs and Free Stream Sites

Using a VPN isn't illegal in Canada, but it can break a platform's terms of service. Free "IRIB live" sites are another story (pop-ups, fake play buttons, malware prompts, and streams that freeze right before halftime).

Persian Gulf Pro League Kickoff Times in ET and PT

Most league games start in the late afternoon or early evening in Iran. For Canadian viewers, that means breakfast in the east and something close to the middle of the night in the west. Here's how the common Tehran slots convert once Canada is back on standard time from November 1, 2026.

A 3:00 PM kickoff in Tehran is 6:30 AM in Toronto and 3:30 AM in Vancouver, which is rough even for diehards.

4:30 PM local becomes 8:00 AM ET and 5:00 AM PT.

The 5:30 PM slot, very common for weekend games, lands at 9:00 AM ET and 6:00 AM PT.

7:00 PM in Tehran means 10:30 AM ET and 7:30 AM PT.

Champions League Elite nights at 8:30 PM local start at 12:00 PM ET and 9:00 AM PT.

The last slot is the usual window for AFC Champions League Elite nights, which is good news out west. A 9:00 AM start in Vancouver is civilized. Compare that with a 3:30 AM league kickoff and it's easy to see why plenty of B.C. fans watch the domestic games on replay and save the live alarms for Asia (cricket fans who follow tours in Australia know the routine well).

And for anything played before November 1, add one hour to every ET and PT figure above.

Key November 2026 Fixtures for Canadian Viewers

November is front-loaded. Current listings show a busy first week and then a long pause in the domestic calendar, with Esteghlal Khuzestan's next league date shown as December 26, 2026. Champions League Elite matches involving Iranian clubs are included here too, since those are the slots most Canadian fans will actually catch live.

Iranian Clubs in the AFC Champions League Elite

Tractor open the month at home to Uzbek side Neftchi Fargona on November 2, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT). Esteghlal follow a day later against Qatar's Al-Shamal in Tehran, in the same slot.

Then comes a gap of nearly three weeks. On November 23, 2026, Esteghlal travel to Al-Ain while Tractor host Al-Wasl, and both games start at 12:00 PM ET and 9:00 AM PT. Two kickoffs at once usually means picking one to watch live and catching the other on replay.

The Last Pro League Weekend Before the Break

Persepolis host Fajr Sepasi on November 6, 2026, provisionally at 8:00 AM ET and 5:00 AM PT (the League Organization often confirms or shifts kickoff times only a few days out). A day later, on November 7, 2026, Esteghlal visit Esteghlal Khuzestan in Ahvaz at 9:00 AM ET and 6:00 AM PT.

Persepolis vs Fajr Sepasi (November 6)

Persepolis went into mid-October top of the table on goal difference, with 17 points from eight games and a 15-4 goal record. Fajr Sepasi sat eighth on 10 points and had just shipped six at Sepahan. On paper, it's a mismatch. But Iranian football has a long habit of favourites grinding out 1-0 wins rather than running up the score, and markets sometimes price Persepolis like a side that wins big every week. Is that fair against a team that drew four of its first eight? Probably not.

Esteghlal at Esteghlal Khuzestan (November 7)

This might be the more interesting puzzle. Esteghlal were unbeaten through eight league games and had conceded only twice, while Esteghlal Khuzestan had scored just four goals all season. Low totals look obvious. The wrinkle is the calendar: Esteghlal play Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai on October 27 and host Al-Shamal on November 3 before heading south to Ahvaz, so rotation is likely. Lineups usually drop about an hour before kickoff, which means 8:00 AM in Toronto and 5:00 AM in Vancouver.

Betting Angles Canadian Fans Should Know

Scoring is the obvious starting point. A league that averaged 1.78 goals per game last season doesn't suddenly turn into the Eredivisie, and the early 2026/27 leaders are winning with defence. Esteghlal's 10-2 goal record after eight games says most of it.

Schedule chaos is the factor casual bettors tend to underrate. Esteghlal's home game against Shams Azar on October 30 was already marked as postponed in listings, a reminder that dates in this league aren't really fixed until the whistle goes. Asian travel piles on top of that. Three competitive games in 12 days, with a Gulf trip in the middle, rarely helps anyone's legs, and the drop-off tends to show late in matches rather than early. That's one reason live markets on second-half goals can be more revealing than pre-match lines.

The time zone matters too. Lineups and injury news break overnight in Canada, so fans in Ontario can wake up, check the teams, and still have time before kickoff. Fans in B.C. often can't, which is a decent argument for waiting on in-play prices rather than betting the night before.

FAQ

Is the Persian Gulf Pro League Shown on Canadian TV?

No Canadian network held the rights as of October 2026. Most fans watch through IRIB channels online or via Persian-language satellite services, and access can vary from match to match.

What Time Do Matches Start in Toronto and Vancouver?

From November 1, 2026, Tehran is 8.5 hours ahead of ET and 11.5 hours ahead of PT. A typical 5:30 PM local kickoff is 9:00 AM in Toronto and 6:00 AM in Vancouver.

When Is the Next Tehran Derby?

The first derby of 2026/27 finished 1-1 on September 2, 2026, in matchweek 5. The return game is scheduled 17 rounds later, in matchweek 22, but the League Organization hasn't announced the date or kickoff time yet.

Can Canadians Watch Iranian League Games for Free?

Telewebion streams IRIB channels without a subscription, though foreign access isn't always reliable. Unofficial free sites exist too, but they're risky and tend to cut out at the worst moments.

How Many Teams Are in the 2026/27 Persian Gulf Pro League?

Eighteen, up from 16 last season. That means 34 matchweeks and a season that, based on current listings, stretches into June 2027.