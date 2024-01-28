Faraz Kamalvand Named Sanat Naft Coach: IPL

Tasnim – Faraz Kamalvand was appointed as the new head coach of Iran’s Sanat Naft football club on Wednesday.
He had previously headed the Abadan-based football club in the 2017-18 season.
The 47-year-old coach has most recently worked as the head coach of first-division side Kheybar Khorramabad.
The Iranian club was without a coach after Abdollah Veisi stepped down from his role in mid-December.
Sanat Naft sits 14th in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) table, one point above the relegation zone.