Faraz Kamalvand Named Sanat Naft Coach: IPL

Tasnim – Faraz Kamalvand was appointed as the new head coach of Iran’s Sanat Naft football club on Wednesday.

He had previously headed the Abadan-based football club in the 2017-18 season.

The 47-year-old coach has most recently worked as the head coach of first-division side Kheybar Khorramabad.

The Iranian club was without a coach after Abdollah Veisi stepped down from his role in mid-December.

Sanat Naft sits 14th in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) table, one point above the relegation zone.