Ex-President of Iran Football League Organization Behravan dies

Tehran Times - Gholamreza Behravan, former President of Iran Football League Organization, passed away on Tuesday.

He was 73.

Behravan headed the organization from 2012 to 2013.

The Iran Football League Organization is a national sports association responsible for administering the five professional football leagues in Iran - the Persian Gulf Pro League, Azadegan League, 2nd Division, 3rd Division and Kowsar Women Football league.

The association, founded in 2001, also administers the Hazfi Cup, Iran's domestic cup competition.

Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathy to Behravan’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.