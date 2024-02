Saket Elhami Named Nassaji Coach: IPL

Tasnim – Saket Elhami was named the head coach of Iran’s Nassaji football club.

The 48-year-old coach replaced Spanish coach Lucas Alcaraz, who had been appointed as head coach of Ghaemshahr-based club in December.

Elhami led Mes Rafsanjan in the first half season of the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) but the two parties parted ways last month.

This is Elhami’s third stint in Nassaji as he had coached the team in 2017 and 2022.