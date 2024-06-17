Former Ajax coach John van 't Schip shortlisted to lead Persepolis

Tehran Times - Canadian - Dutch football coach John van 't Schip has been reportedly shortlisted to lead Iranian giants Persepolis.

Persepolis parted ways with their Brazilian coach Osmar Vieira last week.

Osmar was appointed as Persepolis head coach in last year’s January and helped the Reds win Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) for the second successive season.

Now, the Iranian media reports suggest that Persepolis are going to hire 60-year-old John van 't Schip as their new head coach.

The former Netherlands winger started his coaching career as head coach of Ajax Youth in 1997 and has also led Melbourne Heart, Guadalajara, PEC Zwolle and Greece national team.

Ajax appointed John van ’t Schip as interim head coach of Ajax 1 in late October. The former Ajax player signed a contract with the club running from 30 October 2023 until 30 June 2025 but in late March announced that he would not continue as Ajax coach next season.