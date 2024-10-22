Esteghlal FC (IRN) 0-1 Al Nassr Club [VIDEO]

AFC - Aymeric Laporte’s late header earned Al Nassr Club a 1-0 win over Esteghlal in Dubai on Tuesday as the Saudi Pro League side continued their unbeaten start to the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite™ 2024/25.

The Spain international nodded in from close range with nine minutes remaining to break the stubborn resistance of the side from the Islamic Republic of Iran and allow Stefano Piloi’s side to move onto seven points from their first three games.

That keeps Al Nassr two points adrift of domestic rivals Al Hilal SFC and Al Ahli Saudi FC in the western region while Esteghlal remain on three points, six behind the leaders with five matches remaining.

In a tense opening it took until the 18th minute for either side to have a sight of goal, Nawaf Bu Washl warming the hands of Seyed Hossein Hosseini with a low shot after the defender had burst forward to receive a return pass inside the penalty area from Sadio Mane.

Cristiano Ronaldo tried his luck from distance soon after, the Portuguese dropping deep to fizz a low shot across the face of the Esteghlal goal in a warning to the Iranian side.

Esteghlal were keeping the Saudi side at bay, limiting their opponents to long range strikes like Otavio’s effort, which found the arms of Hosseini via a deflection off the defence.

As the half wore on, the Iranians started to find the space to create opportunities. Jaloliddin Masharipov took aim from more than 30 yards only to thump his shot over Bento’s goal while Mehrdad Mohammadi was denied by the experienced defending of Laporte.

Hosseini had to take evasive action late in the first half, throwing himself at the feet of a rampaging Angelo Gabriel as the midfielder attempted to latch onto Ronaldo’s clever backheel into the Brazilian’s path.

Both sides continued to struggle to carve out clear-cut openings after the interval, although Hosseini did manage to tip Anderson Talisca’s long-range strike to safety with the slightest of touches with 19 minutes remaining.

Alireza Kooshki should have done better moments later when he was played in on the Al Nassr goal by substitute Gale Kakuta but his hesitancy ensured Bento had an easy save to make. Hosseini denied Ronaldo at the other end as the tempo started to increase.

Laporte’s 80th minute header was cleared off the line by Raphael Silva and Talisca was denied seconds later by Hosseini as the Iranians clung on, but the deadlock was finally broken when the former Manchester City defender struck seconds later.

Ronaldo’s goal-ward header from Miroslav Brozovic’s corner was pushed high into the air by Hosseini, and Laporte rose to steer the rebound home.

Al Nassr almost added a second in the 88th minute but substitute Wesley hit the post as the Saudi side ended the game on a high.