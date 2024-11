Iran Advances to 2025 AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Tasnim – Iran booked its place in the 2025 AFC U-17 Asian Cup as one of the five best second-placed teams in the qualification stage.

Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 Sunday night in Group A. The team had defeated Hong Kong and Syria and lost to North Korea.

A total of 43 teams were divided into ten groups for the U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers. The group winners, along with the five best second-placed teams, joined host Saudi Arabia for the finals scheduled for April 3 to 20, 2025.