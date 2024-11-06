Iran fourth in world beach soccer ranking

Tehran Times - Iran’s men’s beach soccer team sit in the fourth place of the world ranking released on Monday.

Following the results of international beach soccer competitions throughout the month of October, the Beach Soccer Worldwide National Teams ranking has seen changes.

Team Melli are the best Asian team in the ranking.

Brazil remained top in the ranking, followed by Italy and Portugal.

In the women’s’ division, Spain lead the table, followed by Portugal and Poland.

Iran have won the AFC Beach Soccer Championship three times (2013, 2017, 2023) and also appeared in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup seven times, reaching the quarterfinals on three occasions (2013, 2015, 2017), and finishing in third place twice (2017, 2024).