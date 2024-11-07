Alireza Jahanbakhsh signs for Heerenveen

Tehran Times - Alireza Jahanbakhsh joined SC Heerenveen with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old winger has joined the Eredivisie side on a free transfer after his contract with Feyenoord expired last summer.

Jahanbakhsh signed a contract until the summer of 2025 and will play in Friesland with shirt number 30.

Jahanbakhsh has previously played for Brighton & Hove Albion and AZ and NEC. He also has 89 international matches for Iran national football team, in which he scored 17 times.

“Alireza is a player with depth, variation in his game and the necessary international experience," general manager Ferry de Haan said. "He therefore has qualities that we can use well in our team. We are therefore pleased that we can count on him at least until the end of the season.”