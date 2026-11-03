Former Iran International Hamid Alidoosti Dies at 70

PLDC - Former Iran national team midfielder Hamid Alidoosti has passed away at the age of 70 following a battle with cancer.

Alidoosti, who died on Sunday, was a prominent figure in Iranian football, enjoying a successful playing career before moving into coaching.

He spent much of his club career with Tehran-based Homa before making a move to Germany, where he played for FSV Salmrohr. He also represented several Iranian clubs, including Daraei, Keshavarz, and Saipa.

On the international stage, Alidoosti earned 27 caps for Iran between 1977 and 1986, scoring an impressive 15 goals for Team Melli.

After hanging up his boots, Alidoosti remained actively involved in Iranian football as a coach. He managed several domestic clubs, including Paykan, Saipa, Homa, and Tractor, while also working with Iran's youth and under-17 national teams.

His contributions to Iranian football, both as a player and a coach, will be remembered by generations of fans.