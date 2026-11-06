Could Iranian Clubs Follow the Saudi Pro League's Strategy for Growing International Interest?

Iranians are known for being passionate football fans, but the Persian Gulf Pro League has struggled to garner support from people outside of Iran. Now, though, in the age of live streaming, social media, and increased accessibility, it could have a chance to reach a global fanbase.

The Saudi Pro League has provided an excellent blueprint for Iranian football to follow, after blowing up massively in the last few years. Clubs in the Iranian top flight might not have the same levels of cash to splash, but they can replicate some of the strategies that Saudi clubs have used.

How Has the Saudi Pro League Grown So Big?

Saudi Arabia has had its own top division of football since 1957, but it has only started to gain international attention in recent years. The Saudi Pro League started to gain more international fans in 2023, thanks to players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar joining clubs in the division. These players brought their own fans with them and helped shine the spotlight on a league that many people hadn’t even heard of.

The recruitment of these players, along with the likes of Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane, was the result of an ambitious transformation programme. The Public Investment Fund acquired 75 per cent stakes in Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli in 2023 and used their vast wealth to attract these major players from some of Europe’s top clubs.

The Saudi Pro League has also secured broadcasting agreements with major networks and streaming platforms, including ESPN, DAZN and FOX Sports, helping it reach viewers in more than 180 territories. This increased accessibility is important, as it gives viewers numerous ways to discover the league.

What Can the Persian Gulf Pro League Do to Replicate This Success?

One of the simplest ways that the Persian Gulf Pro League could try to replicate the success of the Saudi Pro League would be to make the matches easier to watch. For instance, Iranian clubs could work together to establish an English-language streaming service offering live matches, highlights and interviews. This could be combined with a greater social media presence, with short-form content designed to guide viewers to the streaming service.

Iranian clubs could also explore partnerships with gaming companies to reach Western audiences through official games. For example, there are numerous slot games UK with football themes, such as Football Finals Xup and Big Football Bonus. A Persian Gulf Pro League slot may encourage more people to check out matches in the Iranian top flight.

Another option could be to try to attract more sponsors from international businesses. This could be marketed as an opportunity for businesses who want to reach more Persian-speaking communities and football supporters overseas. In turn, these companies could help draw more attention to the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Saudi Arabia has demonstrated how investment, international broadcasting, and digital marketing can increase interest in a domestic football competition. Now, it could be the perfect time for Iranian football to go the same way and consider ways to appeal to more people.