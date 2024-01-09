Friendly: Iran victorious over Indonesia

Rouzbeh Cheshmi   Mehdi Ghayedi   Friendly Match   Saman Ghoddos   Shahriar Moghanlou  

Iran vs Indonesia

Tehran Times - Iran national football team defeated Indonesia 5-0 on Tuesday in their last warm-up match ahead of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Saman Ghoddos, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Shahriar Moghanlou and Mehdi Ghayedi (two goals) were on target for Iran in the match held in Doha, Qatar behind closed doors.

Team Melli will start the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Sunday with a match against Palestine.

Iran will also meet Hong Kong and the UAE on Jan. 19 and 23, respectively in Group C.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, are going to bring an end to the title drought in the competition.

They have not won the title since 1976.

