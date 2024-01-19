Branko Ivankovic refuses to take charge of Persepolis

Tehran Times - Branko Ivankovic has refused to take charge of Iranian football club Persepolis.

The Iranian giants, who have parted ways with Yahya Golmohammadi in early January, were hopeful to reach an agreement with the Croat but he has not accepted to lead Persepolis.

Ivankovic currently leads Oman national football team, where his team are drawn in Group F of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup along with Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Kyrgyzstan.

Ivankovic, 70, led Persepolis from 2015 to 2019 and won three Iran league titles, one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups with the Iranian popular football team.

Osmar Loss Vieira, who has worked as assistant coach in Persepolis since July 2022, is a candidate to lead the team.