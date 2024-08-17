Nzonzi One Step Away from Joining Sepahan

Tasnim – Former France national team midfielder Steven Nzonzi has traveled to Isfahan, Iran to undergo a medical exam.

Nzonzi represented the French national football team 20 times from 2017 to 2020.

The 35-year-old player was a member of the Turkish side Konyaspor last season.

Sepahan, headed by Jose Morais, started the 2024-25 Iran Professional League with a 3-1 win over Chadormalu on Friday.

The Isfahan-based team, who won the Hazfi Cup in late June, will meet Persepolis as the league holder in Iran’s Super Cup in coming weeks.