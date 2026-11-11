How Social Media Is Changing the Relationship Between Iran's Football Stars and Their Supporters

The Persian Gulf Pro League may be huge in Iran, but it doesn’t get the international attention that a lot of other major competitions attract. In the past, this made it hard for some of Iran’s biggest footballers to gain recognition.

Now, though, social media is making it easier for modern footballers to build their own personal brands and communicate directly with audiences around the world.

Modern Footballers Are Becoming Content Creators

Footballers are no longer just athletes who appear in the odd television interview. In the digital age, many have become content creators in their own right, using social media to boost their profiles. Iranian international Sardar Azmoun is a good example, with the 31-year-old striker having amassed an Instagram following of almost six million. The player has a huge influence and is well-known by international football fans.

There are plenty of other examples of Iranian players who have blown up on social media, with Ali Karimi another recognisable figure. The former Bayern Munich star and Iran captain has more than 13 million followers on Instagram. Then there’s Mehdi Taremi, who has made a name for himself as a social media fan favourite who regularly trends during major tournaments such as the World Cup.

These players often use social media platforms to share clips and photos, as well as put their own personal messages out there so followers can learn more about their personalities and views.

Exclusive Content and Promotions Can Reach More Fans

With a variety of Iranian stars now developing their own fanbases through social media, it opens up the question about how others can follow in their footsteps and help attract more attention to the sport in the country.

One way to do this could be through online marketing campaigns and exclusive content. The internet is rife with special offers that are often used to encourage people to buy or sign up to something. These range from flash deals on ecommerce sites to bingo promotions that provide free sessions or the chance to compete in prize draws.

Clubs could get on board with this as well to foster engagement. For instance, they could run competitions that let supporters vote for their favourite goals in exchange for a chance to win prizes - whether that's football shirts, game tickets, or signed merch. Anything that encourages people to react and share is advantageous to clubs and players who want to gain more attention.

Having a strong media presence may have benefits beyond simply connecting players with supporters. Indeed, young talents could use their platforms to share clips of their skills and goals to get the attention of scouts from big clubs. This could give more players the chance to follow in the footsteps of some of Iran’s greatest stars.

In the past, football supporters had to admire their favourite players from afar. Now, they have the chance to follow them off the pitch and learn more about them through social media. This is particularly useful for Iranian players, as it gives them a chance to increase their global exposure.